50 Fascinating Facts About Jennifer Lopez

Is there anything that Jenny from the Block hasn’t accomplished?

Despite the fact that Jennifer Lopez appears to be aging in reverse, the iconic quintuple-threat turned 50 last summer. And over the years, she hasn’t been shy when it comes to revealing how she managed to hit this milestone birthday while maintaining that youthful glow.

Her secret? “I’m rarely in the sun, but if I am, I wear a lot of sunscreen. I’ve never been one to take a lot of sun, which is why my skin has maintained itself,” she told Us Weekly back in 2016. “And I don’t drink or smoke or have caffeine. That really wrecks your skin as you get older.” So, take note!

At 50, JLo’s boo’d up with Alex Rodriguez, at the top of her game, finally living her best life and about to cross one more milestone off the list as she prepares to take the stage at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2 to co-headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira. She’s not only redefining what it means to be a woman in Hollywood, but she remains perhaps the most influential Latinx artist in the industry.

On the way, there’s been a whole lot of life lived in these first five decades. So before we look towards the next 50—if there’s anyone who stands the chance of still dancing at 100, it’s her—let’s take a look back at everything that’s happened so far. These are the 50 most fascinating facts from Jennifer’s first 50 years.

Good luck Sunday, JLo!

(Originally published on July 24, 2019 at 1:28 p.m. PT.)