’50 Shades of Grey’ did not typecast Jamie Dornan, according to him: ‘Nothing close to that has come my way.’

’50 Shades of Grey’ did not typecast Jamie Dornan, according to the actor: ‘Nothing close to that has come my way.’

This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

While many franchise stars worry about typecasting, Jamie Dornan, who played Christian Grey in all three Fifty Shades of Grey films, said it was never a concern for him.

“At the time, I was asked if I was afraid of being typecast – as what? A BDSM-loving billionaire? I think that’s a one-off,” the actor, 39, said in an interview with The Telegraph on Saturday, January 1.

“I haven’t worn a suit since – nothing even close to that has come my way.”

In the 2015 film based on EL James’ novel of the same name, Dornan debuted as the dominating CEO opposite Dakota Johnson, who played Christian’s true love, Anastasia Steele.

The duo returned in 2017 and 2018 for Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, grossing more than (dollar)1 billion worldwide, but not everyone is a fan.

Many jokes revolve around the sexy series, which he addressed in the fall.

In October 2021, he said to British GQ, “I take issue with the whole thing being a bit of a joke.”

“Everyone involved, including myself, gave it their all on those films.”

While he dislikes people laughing at the cast and crew’s hard work, the Belfast star admitted in his most recent interview that he can take a joke.

“I’m used to it.”

“You know what helps? I’m from a place where making fun of each other is our common currency,” he told the UK publication.

“It’s how we communicate – it’s how we express love.”

So, if you’re from Belfast and you give a bunch of s–t to your friends — like I do — if you can’t take it back, you’re a little screwed.

“However, I’ve always been able to give and take s–t, so I’m prepared.”

However, he isn’t quite ready for his daughters to learn about Christian Grey.

Dulcie, 8, Elva, 5, and Alberta, 3, are his three children with his composer wife Amelia Warner.

When he signed on to play the Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar star wasn’t a father.

