55 Fascinating Facts About Chris Rock

Chris Rock has been making roomfuls of people laugh for more than three decades.

And yet, he hasn’t aged a day.

“I’ll be 55 in a couple of weeks,” Rock acknowledged last month at the Television Critics Association press tour, where he sat in on the Fargo panel with creator Noah Hawley. “Black don’t crack. Money is the best lotion in the world.”

Well, 55 is upon him today, and looking at photos of Rock through the years is a lot like looking at photos of someone all taken in one year.

It’s win-win for all involved that the veteran comedian-actor-producer-director-writer still has the bloom of youth about him, the better for him to stay so busy.

But under the still-glossy surface is one of the hardest-working entertainers plying his trade today, someone who in his considerable time in the spotlight has offered up some of the best sociopolitical commentary of a generation, simultaneously informing and cracking us up, and—in recent years especially—revealing the flawed human within who’s made his share of mistakes along with that boatload of Netflix money.

So here are 55 things to know about Chris Rock:

Also being published this fall is My First Black Boyfriend, a compilation of Rock’s essays about race and relationships, his first book since 1997’s Rock This!

But while the wisdom has compounded, did we mention that he’s not visibly aging?