(title)

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Just like that, the Gosselin sextuplets are sweet 16.

More than 13 years since Jon Gosselin, Kate Gosselin and their family of eight youngsters captivated the country on reality TV, those little ones are now teenagers crossing yet another milestone.

The ex-couple’s sextuplets celebrated their 16th birthday on Sunday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While daily life has been met with new obstacles, that didn’t stop the teens from ringing in their special day on Mother’s Day.

“Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen ‘Hershey Kisses’, as they were called at birth! I love you so much! You’re 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable!” Kate Gosselin wrote on Instagram. “(They requested ‘junk cereals’ for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds!”

Dad Jon Gosselin also took to social media to share his birthday wishes, writing, “Happy 16th to my six wonderful kids!! Been a long road I wish all the best!!! Wow 16!!!! Love you all!!!”

He further wrote in the post, “Happy 16th Birthday to Hannah & Collin!!! I miss you Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden I hope your 16th Birthday is just as memorable!!! Love, Dad.”

While Hannah and Collin have been living with their famous father for years, his relationship with the other four sextuplets was not as smooth in 2018.

“The other four [sextuplets] aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah,” Jon said at the time. “It’s what the kids want to do. If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections.”

Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen ‘Hershey Kisses’, as they were called at birth! I love you so much! You’re 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable! (They requested ‘junk cereals’ for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds! 😂😂😂 #Teenagers #AreFun #Sweet16 #HappyBirthdayMyBabies

A post shared by Kate Gosselin (@kateplusmy8) on May 10, 2020 at 9:25am PDT

In a February interview on First Class Fatherhood, Jon elaborated on the current relationship between the kids. “Right now, it’s very tumultuous, pretty much, because there’s no contact between Collin and his other siblings. There’s contact between Hannah and the other siblings, so the problem right now is we have parent alienation and we have sibling alienation.” Kate did not respond to a request for comment at the time.

Meanwhile, the celebrity dad continues to share updates on social media about life with the two teens that live with him, including holidays, family vacations and their first day of high school in 2019.