57 ingenious things you can do at home while socializing yourself

For many of us, the days are blurring. We stand up perhaps shower and get dressed, eat, work from home, watch too many episodes of our favorite show, make dinner, rinse and repeat.

Whether you feel like you are more productive or you need to turn things upside down just for your mental health, there is hope. Here are 57 things you may not have thought of at the moment – activities from super productive to completely pointless and everything in between.

Learn to play guitar or ukulele online for free:: Fender offers free digital courses so you can finally achieve something with the instrument that collects dust in the closet.

Take a virtual Disney ride:: Simply stream a YouTube video of rides at the Disney theme park to pump your adrenaline (on behalf) off your couch.

Learn a TikTok dance:: Here you will find the best tutorials from this current social media platform.

Peel the dead, calloused skin off your feet:: Now it is time to try the baby foot peeling, which can be used to remove the skin on your feet in sheets (rough but pleasant!) Within two weeks.

Try out graphic design in Photoshop: The Adobe training package is currently heavily reduced – from $ 180 to just $ 18.

Learn how to move like a ballerina:: Mary Helen Bowers of Ballet Beautiful trained Natalie Portman for her role in Black Swan– and now she has created an equipment-free routine with five moves that you can run at home.

Clean your small room in the spring:: Do you feel cramped? We spoke to an expert about everything you need to organize your small space as well as possible.

Start an elaborate Korean beauty routine:: Korean women believe that great skin requires serious work – we’re talking 12 steps. These are all the products you need for a flawless face.

Learn a language: Do you feel like you’ve lost your language skills or just want to learn the basics before visiting a new country when it’s all over? Babbel offers over 10,000 hours of instruction in every language, from $ 400 to $ 159.

Learn pretty much everything:: Udemy offers over 1,000 online courses on everything from Kombucha brewing to dog CPR – from $ 20.

Take a free virtual tour of the world’s most famous museums:: Let yourself be cultivated from your couch.

Season things up in the bedroom:: We have put together our favorite sex toys for couples or just for you.

Order a postal vote:: Save yourself the trip outside to the surveys.

Start coloring your own roots:: If your roots begin in salon closures or if you just spend too much in the salon, learn it yourself at home with the tips of a professional.

Bake a few cookies:: Here are 50 of the best recipes out there.

Whiten your teeth:: Now it’s time to open the teeth whitening kit to get your pearly white in top shape. Here are some of our favorites.

Perfect your makeup without makeup:: Here are some tips from a professional on how to look like you’re not wearing makeup.

Vacuum under the couch:: Here’s a model that’s so much better than what you have now.

Create your favorite works of art from home:: It’s actually one thing and everywhere on social media.

Play light as a feather, stiff as a board with the people in your house: Get ready to get scary.

Train with a celebrity trainer:: Jillian Michaels showed us her favorite moves from home without any equipment.

Clean your car:: This spot in the passenger seat is waiting.

Do a social photo shoot:: Families document this crazy moment.

Learn to cover your lips:: The way Lucille Ball did it is so beautiful – here’s how to get the look.

Clock Tiger King on Netflix:: Everyone does it.

Ripen your rock-hard avocados:: Here’s a hack that can make your avocados perfectly ripe in less than 10 minutes.

Teach yourself to jump rope:: So you can train wherever you are.

Have a house party:: Of course not a real one. Download the Houseparty app to play games face to face with your friends – it comes closest to reality.

Don’t follow the people on Instagram you don’t feel good about:: Instagram updates make it easier than ever to identify who you least interact with.

Do a puzzle: We found a super difficult one that the internet is obsessed with.

Perfect your home office:: Here you will find everything you need for optimal productivity at home.

Watch every classic movie you’ve never seen:: The IMDB list of the 500 best films of all time is a good place to start.

Try a free streaming service:: If you’re tired of all the Netflix options, you can use many more for free.

Make whipped coffee at home:: TikTok is obsessed with this recipe.

Meditate:: Turn off your brain for a minute. Here’s something that could help.

Learn to wax yourself at home and remove other unwanted body hair:: We spoke to top dermatologists to guide you through every step.

Donate for Corona Virus Aid:: If you are able to help, you can do the following.

Audit Yales course on happiness:: The popular course is now free for non-students.

Have a wellness day:: Our favorite face masks give you a moment of silence amid the craziness.

Dust your plants: Just like everything else in your house, they need to be dusted from time to time. And they will love you for it.

Learn how to best wash your clothes during the pandemic:: Here’s what you need to know based on how long the virus can live on clothes.

Unsubscribe from all the annoying emails you receive: It’s time to search your junk folder.

Clean your makeup brushes:: What good is it if you wash your face twice a day with just a dirty brush?

Throw away your expired makeup and beauty products: It is time for sunscreen to get the boot from two summers ago.

Groom a pet:: Animal shelters burst at the seams and are understaffed – help an animal now that you are at home all the time.

Take a board game:: Here are 10 top-notch games that the whole family will love.

Organize your photos: Delete those you don’t want from your devices and place them in a place where you can actually enjoy them.

Plan a vacation when it’s all over:: Here are some packing tips from a professional.

Get involved with Netflix with all your friends:: Netflix wants you to host a party – now you can watch a series with all your friends and leave comments.

Update your skin care:: Did you know that your skin’s needs are changing now that you spend more time indoors?

Read any classic book you haven’t read yet:: Could we recommend starting with 1,000 books that you should read before you die?

Take off your gel manicure:: Your nails choke under your old gel. We spoke to an expert about how to take it off at home without damaging your nails.

Start a yoga practice:: The queen of YouTube yoga, Yoga With Adriene, can help.

Learn to code for free:: You know that you intended to delete this from your list.

Clean your phone:: This is how you make sure that your phone is free of corona viruses.

Make art for all of your friends:: You will appreciate it forever.