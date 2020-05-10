57 Random Facts About the Kardashians: First Dates, Middle Names & More!

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Prepare for some serious Kardashian knowledge!

The Kardashian-Jenner clan doesn’t exactly have a reputation for hiding their private lives, but there are some things that even their biggest fans don’t know about them. Seriously—you’d be hard-pressed to find someone that knows who Kim Kardashian went on her first date with, which sisters keep boxes filled with memorabilia from past relationships, what Kourtney Kardashian drinks every morning and how many times a year Rob Kardashian gets a new phone.

Oh, and Kim’s diamond earring is not at the bottom of the ocean in Bora Bora. It was actually recovered!

So to entertain even the most knowledgeable of fans, we’ve compiled a list of fascinating facts about Kris Jenner and kompany. Scroll down to read all 57 tidbits as we anxiously await the return of season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in September!