Ree Drummond offers six budget-friendly recipes.

Ree Drummond’s Budget-Friendly Recipes

The Pioneer Woman proves that cooking doesn’t have to be expensive.

Ree Drummond’s recipes use low-cost ingredients.

Best of all, the celebrity chef cooks a wide variety of Pioneer Woman dishes, from delectable breakfasts to hearty dinners.

Drummond’s Applesauce is a key ingredient in the “Best of Real Deals” episode of Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman.

Why? Because, in addition to serving as a snack, the cookbook author’s homemade applesauce is used in other recipes.

Drummond prefers to puree her five-ingredient applesauce in a food processor until it’s “velvety smooth,” but she explained to viewers that they can also “get a potato masher and just mash away.”

Drummond’s frugal recipes continue with Barbecue Chicken Baked Potatoes.

The blogger-turned-Food Network star turns baked potatoes into a main course by adding chicken.

The author of the Super Easy cookbook cooks a family pack of boneless, skinless chicken thighs for about 12 minutes in a pressure cooker.

When the timer goes off, she’ll eat chicken and barbecue sauce.

Baked potatoes, however, do not cook in 12 minutes as she states in her recipe.

Drummond has about an hour to bake the potatoes before they are done.

She slices the potatoes open and stuffs them with chicken after they’ve finished baking.

“If there’s one recipe I know will always be a hit, it’s this one,” she says of her Beef Noodle Skillet.

The Pioneer Woman recipe was inspired by a trip to the store with the Drummond kids.

“When they were all little, I said, ‘Let’s go to the grocery store and you guys pick whatever you want for me to cook for you for dinner,'” she recalled.

“Do you know who they picked? I won’t name names.”

She explained, “They chose the box with the seasoning packet and the bag of noodles.”

“I’m sure you know what I’m talking about.

It’s incorporated into ground beef.

I’ve been trying to make a good homemade version of the boxed mix since then.”

This Pioneer Woman recipe is inexpensive thanks to ground beef, which Drummond considers “one of the best proteins when it comes to budget-friendly cooking.”

“If you have teenagers or a large family, you can buy packs of ground beef and not break the bank,” she said.

Remember how applesauce was near the top of Drummond’s list of frugal recipes?

