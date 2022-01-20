6 months after welcoming her first child, an expectant mother reveals her husband’s relatable reaction to learning she was pregnant.

6 months after welcoming her first child, an expecting mother reveals her husband’s relatable reaction to learning she was pregnant.

For both the mother and the father, NEWBORNS are a lot of work.

Sleep deprivation, stress, and a never-ending list of doctor’s appointments can be overwhelming.

Christine, who goes by the TikTok handle @XtineWagz, recently gave birth to a baby.

But she was already pregnant again, much to her surprise.

She shared a hilarious video of her husband’s reaction to learning that his wife was already pregnant with another child.

Christine used a background song in the video that repeats, “Hell no! To the no, no, no!”

“I’m six months postpartum,” she began, surprised.

When her husband arrived home, he didn’t notice the two pregnancy tests on the kitchen counter at first.

He dashed back to the counter to investigate what he thought he had just seen.

He looked at them in disbelief, his eyes wide open and his jaw dropped.

He averted his gaze and began to calculate how that was possible.

The look of surprise and fear on his face went viral on the internet, and it’s a reaction that many of us can relate to.

The soon-to-be mother-of-two made light of the situation by ending the video with a photo of the sonogram with her own adult eyes and mouth photoshopped above it as she sang, “Hell to the no, no, no!”

The man’s surprise made viewers laugh nonstop:

One person joked, “He’s calculating like he has no idea how that happened.”

Another added, “He was definitely doing long division in his head.”

“If it isn’t the consequences of my own actions!” a third person pretended to be the husband’s internal monologue.

