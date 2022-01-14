6 Weeks After Giving Birth to Tristan Thompson’s Son, Maralee Nichols Shows Off Her Postpartum Body

Maralee Nichols took a selfie mid-workout to show off her post-baby body.

“Six weeks postpartum,” the 31-year-old Texas native captioned a photo of herself in a black sports bra, matching leggings, and sneakers in the mirror.

The fitness model’s social media post came nearly two months after she and Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby boy.

Earlier this month, the NBA player, who is 30 years old, announced his paternity.

“Today, paternity test results show that I am the father of Maralee Nichols’ child.”

On January 3, the athlete said on Instagram Stories, “I take full responsibility for my actions.”

“Now that paternity has been established, I am looking forward to raising our son in a cooperative manner.”

I apologize profusely to everyone I’ve offended or disappointed both publicly and privately throughout this ordeal.”

With exes Jordan Craig and Khloé Kardashian, he has a 5-year-old son Prince and a 3-year-old daughter True.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashiansalum, 37, and the Canadian native divorced in June 2021, the same month that Nichols sued him for child support.

Six months later, when the paternity suit was revealed, the author of Strong Looks Better Naked posted cryptic social media messages.

“I simply don’t have time for negative energy, and even when I do, I still don’t,” one user wrote.

“Khloé now knows Tristan was unfaithful to her when they were reunited,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

“Khloé is going through a difficult time right now.”

The on-again, off-again couple started dating in 2016, but their romance was shattered by cheating scandals in 2018 and 2019.

After Thompson’s second indiscretion, Kardashian and Thompson split up, only to reconcile during the coronavirus outbreak.

In 2020, the couple was considering their options for baby No. 2 while quarantining with their toddler.

While the couple found a surrogate, Kardashian revealed that the gestational carrier “fell through” during the E! show’s reunion in June 2021.

“It has a lot to do with COVID… There are so many tests they have to do and all these things,” the reality star explained.

As a result, I’m still on my way.

It’s just that I had expected it to be a lot simpler.

It isn’t the case.

It’s a long and arduous process.

It was also enjoyable.

