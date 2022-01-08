6 Years After David Bowie’s Death, Iman Pays Sweet Birthday Tributes to Him: ‘Forever’

Iman Pays Sweet Birthday Tributes to David Bowie, Who Passed Away 6 Years Ago: ‘Forever’

In memory of him.

Iman Bowie, David Bowie’s wife, is paying tribute and remembering his legacy six years after his death.

“January 8th Eternal Memories (hashtag)BowieForever,” the 66-year-old supermodel captioned a throwback photo of the couple embracing on Instagram on Saturday, January 8. They married in 1999.

At the time, she also shared the photo on her Instagram Story.

Viola Davis commented on the photo, “LOVE this photo sooooo much!!! Beautiful,” while fellow models Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell sent heart emojis her way.

The Somalia native (born Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid) had dedicated her “Iman Daily” series of motivational quotes to her late husband just hours before.

Iman paid tribute to her late love with a second Instagram tribute on Saturday, writing, “I exist in two places, here and where you are.”

She also included the hashtag “Bowie Forever” in her post.

She had played David Bowie’s “Slip Away” the day before as she showed footage of snow falling on Friday, January 7.

She captioned her Instagram video at the time, “Winter Wonderland.”

The beauty mogul has previously spoken out about her unwavering love, even stating that she would never marry again after her heartbreaking loss.

“I will never remarry,” Iman told PORTEREdit in October 2018, referring to the late musician’s daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones and stepson Duncan Jones.

“The other day, I mentioned my husband to someone, and they said, ‘You mean your late husband?’ I said, ‘No, he will always be my husband.’

I have a strong sense of isolation.

But, while I can’t say I’ll never want a relationship, I can’t say I want one right now.”

“People take pictures of me on the street and say, ‘I am so sorry for your loss,’ and I’m like, ‘Don’t touch me,’ she said at the time.

‘How can you be sorry when you just took pictures of me?’ I understand the fans’ outrage, but it’s not the same.

They’ve lost a role model; we’ve lost a husband and father.”

After a battle with liver cancer, the “Space Oddity” singer died in January 2016.

“David Bowie passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his family, after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer,” read a statement on his official Facebook page at the time.

