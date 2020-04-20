64-year-old David Bowie bassist Matthew Seligman dies of coronavirus

A former bass guitarist on stage with David Bowie at the Live Aid concert died after working on a ventilator at St. George’s Hospital in Tooting, south London, for two weeks.

Friends said Matthew Seligman, 64, who would later become a lawyer, may have received coronavirus on a visit to his brother Simon, who had been hospitalized and discharged from hospital in the past six months and had recently died of causes that were nothing had to do with corona virus.

Rod Campbell-Taylor, a legal colleague, remembered Seligman, who died on April 17, as “always generous and inspiring” and as a man who, “despite his successful first career in the United States, was far from everyone’s idea of ​​a rock star – Attorney was removed “1980s.

After graduating from Cambridge University, Seligman played in the psychedelic post-punk band The Soft Boys, moderated by Robyn Hitchcock, and spent a short time with the Thompson Twins and Thomas Dolby’s band. “Matthew wants us to remember the good times and have a party,” said Dolby, promising to hold a candlelight vigil on YouTube.

The new wave bassist became a successful session musician who played with Bowie on the Absolute Beginners single and at the Live Aid concert in 1985 as well as with solo artists such as Sinéad O’Connor and Morrissey.

At the beginning of the following decade, he trained in law and worked on cases of personal injury and litigation, including the Marchioness disaster, before moving on to human rights. His legal work remained a focus until his death.

“Even after he was hospitalized, Matthew continued to send WhatsApp messages about his and other people’s cases, and offers of support to an employee whose mother was also in the hospital until intubation.

“Matthew’s latest message to colleagues was about a case he had worked on for the past six months on behalf of a severely disabled client who, like all of his clients, did not have to know that he was in intensive care,” said Campbell-Taylor.

Although he appeared before stadium crowds at a young age, he was reluctant to be a lawyer with regard to his musical past. “Even though he had stories about David and Mick and others, Matthew was far from everyone’s imagination of a rock star lawyer. Boyishly enthusiastic, humble, able to show vulnerability because he was unable to tell a lie, and completely intolerant of any form of bullying or cruelty, ”recalled his colleague.

Seligman is survived by a son, Deji, a daughter, Lily and his partner, Mami Kanai.