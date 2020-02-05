66 Fascinating Facts About Oprah Winfrey

Is there anything that Oprah Winfrey can’t do?

In the over three decades since the Queen of All Media, who’s turning 66 on January 29, became a household name, she’s proven that she’s a powerhouse at just about everything she puts her mind to.

Longest-running daytime talk show host ever? You betcha. Academy Award-nominated actress? Oh yeah. Multi-media mogul extraordinaire? You now it. Humanitarian par excellence? Mm-hmm. We could go on and on and on, but you get the point. She’s not known simply by her first name for nothing.

But life hasn’t always been easy for Oprah. The self-made billionaire’s formative years were the very definition of hard-scrabble, with allegations of abuse and a teenage pregnancy that ended in tragedy haunting her. But it’s perhaps because of that, and not in spite of it, that Oprah’s story is an inspiration for the ages. She’s a legend, hands down.

In honor of the mogul’s big day, we present 66 of the most fascinating facts from a life well lived. This is the Oprah Winfrey story…

Originally published on January 29, 2019 at 7:54 a.m. PT.

(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)