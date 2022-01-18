69p Aldi tea is praised by a shopper as “better than sleeping pills.”

69p Aldi tea is “better than sleeping pills,” according to one shopper.

A new tea from Aldi gave her the ‘best night’s sleep in ages,’ according to the shopper.

A woman claims that a 69p Aldi tea has helped her anxiety better than sleeping pills.

There’s plenty in the modern world to put your mind at ease and help you drift off into the land of nod, whether it’s a busy mind or endlessly scrolling your phone.

Many people prefer herbal teas, and one woman swears by an Aldi product that has completely changed her night.

Lindsay took to social media to reveal that she tried Aldi’s Diplomat Night Time tea to see if it could help her fall asleep, and when she awoke the next morning, she was ecstatic with how well she’d slept, according to The Mirror.

She said it was the “best nights sleep I’ve had in ages after this sleep tea” in the Aldi UK shoppers Facebook group.

Lindsey wasn’t the only one who raved about the tea; many others also expressed their delight.

“I’ve been taking the sleep one for two days and honestly, it works better than sleeping pills and also works on my anxiety levels, so I drink a cup here and there during the day….and the taste is lovely too,” one person said.

“I use the Twinnings one, but I’ll definitely be switching to these to save £1 per box,” wrote another.

“Thank you for sharing your knowledge.”

“I tried it last night and slept great,” a third wrote.

It could have been four nights of snoring, but I’m convinced it was the tea.”

However, not everyone was convinced of its sleep benefits, with one person claiming that while it “tastes lovely,” it left her tired the next morning.

“So I had this last night thinking it was going to be a miracle cure for my restless nights!” they wrote.

However, I had the worst night of my life!

“I’m so exhausted this morning.

But I’ll give it the benefit of the doubt and stick with it! By next weekend, I’ll either be a walking zombie or full of beans! Only time will tell!

