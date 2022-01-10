7 Anime Films to Look Forward to in 2022

7 of the Most Anticipated Anime Films for 2022

Anime movies have always been popular, but by 2022, they’ve reached new heights.

With films like Demon Slayer: Mugen Trainand Jujutsu Kaisen 0 smashing box office records, it’s no surprise that many anime studios are planning feature films for release in the coming year.

Which ones have piqued our interest the most?

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Could the Film’s Success Indicate a Season 2 Announcement?

The anime film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 premiered in Japan in 2021, but it is expected to be released internationally in 2022.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission debuted in the United States only a few months ago, despite the lack of an official release date.

Even Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which was released in the midst of the COVID-19 delays and closures, didn’t take a year to make the transition.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which serves as a prequel to the main series, has sparked a lot of interest among fans.

It will follow Yuta Okkotsu, a second-year student at Jujutsu High School, as he begins his freshman year.

Yuta’s childhood sweetheart’s spirit has attached itself to him, and he must learn to control his cursed energy.

Given the success of the Jujutsu Kaisen prequel in Japan, it’s safe to say that all of the hype surrounding this film is well-deserved.

Please keep your fingers crossed for a 2022 release date.

In Japan, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be released on April 22nd, and it is already generating the same amount of buzz as Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Despite the fact that fans were initially skeptical of Toei Animation’s move to 3D animation, the recent trailer has many of them excited for the upcoming release, particularly because of the focus on Gohan.

The latest Dragon Ball Super film, like Jujutsu Kaisen 0, has yet to receive a worldwide release date.

However, the anime film is expected to be released internationally in the second half of 2022.

When it does, international audiences will be able to see how Goku and his comrades deal with the Red Ribbon Army, a villainous organization hellbent on bringing them down.

Fans Are Overjoyed With This Love Letter to the Long-Running Anime in ‘One Piece’ Episode 1,000

Fans of One Piece have a lot to look forward to after the show’s 1,000th episode, but there’s a lot more to come.

One Piece: Red, the anime’s 15th film, will be released this summer.

The process of judging

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.