7 (dollar)60 Home Decor Items That Will Add Style and Storage to Your Space

7 Under (dollar)60 Home Decor Items That Will Add Style and Storage to Your Space

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

To us, a new year heralds new beginnings — a blank slate on which to begin again.

We want to give our house a little TLC in addition to the New Year’s resolutions we’re working on.

It’s not a major makeover; just a few tweaks to spread joy and cheer.

We might as well try to make some extra storage space while we’re at it! We found the best accent pieces from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Walmart that will either add functionality or style.

With this delightful decor starting at (dollar)16, you can spice up your setting and stay organized!

This Gold Balloon Figurine is a great gift idea.

This ceramic sculpture reminds me of Jeff Koons’ modern art.

This amusing find is ideal as a gift or a playful addition to your home.

A dog, an elephant, a monkey, or a rabbit are all options.

“It’s a cute and fun statue that will make a pop in your space,” one shopper exclaimed.

At Amazon, you can get the Ardax Gold Home Décor Balloon Figurine Accent for just (dollar)16!

These Distressed Ceramic Vases are a great way to add some character to your home.

This bestselling product comes in a set of three vases with five different color options.

You can put flowers in these vases or use them as centerpieces and let the ceramic decor take center stage.

One review stated, “Perfect pieces for home decor, particularly if you’re going for the rustic ‘farmhouse’ look everyone is after these days.”

“They’re so cute, and the size is perfect for flowers or other stems.”

Amazon currently has the Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set for (dollar)35!

Woven Storage Baskets in Two Colors

We love the look of these organizer bins, complete with wooden bead tassels.

One customer exclaimed, “I love this basket!”

“It fits perfectly in the space I had for it, and it looks great! It’s very sturdy, and it holds a lot of stuff!”

At Amazon, you can get the Mkono Woven Storage Basket for (dollar)26!

This Yarn Pouf in Off-White

Poufs solve the age-old problem of extra seating when there isn’t enough space for additional chairs.

This is boho chic.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

7 Home Decor Items Under (dollar)60 That Will Add Style and Storage to Your Space