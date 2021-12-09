7 Great Holiday Gifts for Your Best Friend, According to Us

“Dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style,” Carrie Bradshaw of Sex and the City once said, and we couldn’t agree more. A BFF is the real MVP in your life, supporting you through all of your ups and downs.

So, whether your bestie keeps up with the Kardashians or has a haircare hobby, we’ve found the perfect platonic gifts.

Read on to shop our seven favorite holiday finds from Nordstrom, Amazon, Macy’s, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Slip’s silk sleep masks are already amazing, but this limited-edition blinged-out bronze beauty takes it to the next level.

The set also includes a matching hair tie to help prevent breakage and damage.

This sleep mask feels like a gentle hug, and it’s a game-changer for bedtime — I own one, and I can’t sleep without it!

At Saks Fifth Avenue, you can get the Slip Disco Fever Holiday Celestial Nights 2-Piece Set for only (dollar)75!

We get a new blowout at least once a week in our ideal world.

But, since we’re on a tight budget, the Drybar Blow-Dryer Brush is a close second.

One shopper exclaimed, “Beyond 5 Stars! The best hair tool ever!”

“It was easy to use, dried my hair in half the time, and left my frizzy long hair looking like I had spent hours getting a straightening treatment, as promised in the product description!”

It’s the best product ever!” And it’s on sale right now!

At Nordstrom, you can get the Drybar Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush for just (dollar)128 (originally (dollar)150)!

Even if your best friend isn’t a Kardashian fan, she’ll appreciate Kim Kardashian’s Skims Cozy Collection’s heavenly soft robe.

It’s a loungewear essential any time of year, and I never want to take it off!

“It’s like wearing a teddy bear,” one satisfied customer commented.

“I adore it.”

The Skims Cozy Knit Bouclé Robe is available for only (dollar)128 at.

