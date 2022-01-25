7 Insta-Worthy Boho Pillow Covers

7 Stylish Boho Pillow Covers That Will Make Your Home Insta-Famous

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

We’re in the midst of a serious home makeover, thanks to the start of 2022! With more time spent indoors, winter is the ideal time to begin cleaning and revamping our spaces for the new year.

Instead of binge-watching Netflix all day, we’re excited to get started on some projects we’ve been putting off.

The thing is, it doesn’t take much to change up the look of your bedroom or living room, and you can start with new throw pillow covers! If you like the boho look, we found some great options on Amazon that you’ll love.

You can even use these pillows to anchor your inspiration for the rest of your space — it’s the stuff of Instagram dreams.

Take a look at them below!

Covers with pom-pom trim

Set this pom-pon version if you’re looking for a clean and classic boho pillow cover!

Prices for the Top Finel Square Decorative Throw Pillow Cover start at (dollar)14 on Amazon! Prices are correct as of January 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Lumbar Pillow Cover is a big one.

This cover is designed for longer pillows that provide back support, but it also comes in square sizes to accommodate any of your options.

At Amazon, you can get the decorUhome Boho Lumbar Decorative Throw Pillow Cover for (dollar)18! Prices are correct as of January 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Covers with a Macrame Detail

These covers have a rustic boho vibe thanks to the knotted macrame layer on top!

At Amazon, you can get the Kozyland Throw Pillow Cover for (dollar)30! Prices are correct as of January 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Swirly Cover

To give your pillows a fuzzy feel, this cover features different designs made from a shaggy material.

I’m feeling warm and fuzzy.

Prices for the ANGELLOONG Throw Pillow Cover start at (dollar)16 on Amazon! Prices are correct as of January 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Brightly Colored Tufted Cover

a

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

So Chic! 7 Boho Pillow Covers That Will Make Your Home Look Insta-Worthy