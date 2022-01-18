7 Surprising Takeaways from Valerie Bertinelli’s New Memoir, “Enough Already”

Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, Valerie Bertinelli’s much-anticipated new memoir, was released today.

Here are seven things the Food Network star has revealed.

Bertinelli revealed that her song Enough Already was inspired by her search for happiness and self-acceptance.

“I have previously shared my weight-loss efforts… Then I hit a brick wall,” she wrote.

“I was about to embark on the same morning path from bed to bathroom to scale, resolved to lose 10 pounds — the same 10 or so pounds I had been trying to lose for more than 40 years — when I stopped, looked in the mirror, and in a ‘before coffee’ moment of sanity, I said, ‘No.’

Take a break.

‘I can’t do this again,’ I told myself, and I didn’t.”

ICYMI, you can get an autographed copy of Enough Already here: https://t.co/PkhxoRT8Af

Even after their divorce in 2007, Bertinelli and her first husband, rocker Eddie Van Halen, remained friendly.

Van Halen married Janie Liszewski, and Bertinelli married Tom Vitale, a businessman.

In 2019, the former power couple visited their adult son Wolfgang at his home, but they did so separately.

Bertinelli writes that she couldn’t give her ex-husband a “friendly, affectionate squeeze” because she felt it would be inappropriate.

Van Halen, for one, “gave me a kiss and a hug, and asked, ‘How ya doing?'” when he saw Bertinelli.

Bertinelli attributed her “weird and uptight” feelings to her “awareness that [Van Halen’s] second marriage is basically over, as he confided a while ago, and also with the fact that my own second marriage is in trouble,” according to her book. “Ed mentioned that his [marriage]was likely headed for divorce,” according to Bertinelli, but he and Liszewski were still married at the time of Eddie Van Halen’s

Bertinelli writes about her marriage to Vitale, “We have separated.”

“Fissures in the relationship surfaced years ago, and the lockdown led to a serious reassessment of priorities, as it did for nearly everyone I know… In my quest for more joy, I must identify and move past ideas and behavior that no longer serve me, and my 11-year marriage to Tom is one of those things.”

“It’s so important to remember love, even when you’re going through a difficult time…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

ICYMI autographed copies of Enough Already are available here https://t.co/PkhxoRT8Af — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) January 10, 2022