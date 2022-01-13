7 Target Fashion Finds That Are Seriously Trendy

Nothing beats dropping a name our friends don’t expect when they ask where we got our top or pants when we’re wearing a super cute outfit.

Target and other retailers have improved their game in terms of staying on top of current trends, and we love discovering fashion-forward hidden gems that are seriously affordable.

We did some digging and came up with a few trendy pieces that no one will know you got at Target.

Take a look at our top picks for what’s hot right now.

The sleeves, hem, and back of this long-sleeve blouse are made of see-through chiffon, which shows skin in an elegant and subtle way.

If you’re not a fan of crop tops, the ruffle detail below the bust creates a mini peplum that looks great with high-waisted jeans.

Sweaters are a popular choice.

This adorable sweater is a throwback to the 1990s, with a fuzzy faux-fur collar and an open-front style that ties in a bow at the bottom of the neckline.

It can be worn on its own or layered over a bralette for extra coverage.

Clothes

Puff sleeves have made a comeback in fashion, and we’re obsessed with them! This sweater dress uses the look to add a touch of drama to an otherwise simple frock.

It’s a looser dress that can be worn casually with sneakers or dressed up with a belt and heels for a night out!

a pair of pants

When it comes to bottoms, these vegan leather pants have all of the flattering qualities we look for.

They’re high-waisted, but the pant leg is more relaxed, so you can still move around freely.

Dresses

This acid wash mini skirt is another great ’90s-inspired piece, and we love the addition of the paper bag.

