7 Unanswered Questions Before the Yellowjackets’ Championship Game

At the very least, we know who the extortionist is.

But, of all the Yellowjackets mysteries, this one appears to be the least…mysterious.

See all of our burning questions, such as who really killed Travis.

The Yellowjackets finale promises a baby, a murder, and a cannibalistic feast.

The show’s modern-day adult versions of the show’s teen plane crash survivors, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, and Tawny Cypress, have taken the Internet by storm, owing to a stellar ensemble cast that includes Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, and Tawny Cypress.

Nothing is as it appears as the series jumps back and forth between the present and 1996.

Spoilers: Meanwhile, a supernatural force appears to lure the would-be high school soccer champions into killing one another for food as they try to survive on what little they can hunt while preparing for a bitterly cold winter.

Add in a couple of love triangles, an unexpected pregnancy, and a second plane crash, and the Yellowjackets appear hopeless.

We do know, however, that they manage to break free from the woods in which they are cosmically imprisoned.

How do they do it, though?

Before tonight’s highly anticipated finale, on Sunday, Jan.

It’s only fair to unpack some of the most pressing questions we have.

Is it possible to get all the gory supernatural details in a one-hour episode?!

Below are all of the top mysteries that need to be solved.

What became of Shauna’s baby?

Shortly after arriving in the woods, young Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) learns she’s expecting.

Shauna has a teen daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins) in 2021, so anyone born after the crash would be in their mid-20s, not high school age, according to some quick math.

So, what happened to Callie’s younger brother or sister?

Shauna had a dream about eating her unborn child, imagining that she had given birth to a raw chicken instead of a human baby because she was hungry.

However, mid-séance, new leader Lottie (Courtney Eaton) informed Shauna that the forest spirit is already “in” her.

Could Shauna’s baby be possessed? Will she give birth to a stillborn child who becomes dinner? Or, as some fan theories suggest, will Shauna sacrifice her child to supernatural forces as a bargaining chip?

Latest News from Infosurhoy

7 Burning Questions We Have Heading Into the Yellowjackets Finale