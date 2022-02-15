8 Marvel Characters Who Would Make Great Valentine’s Day Gifts

8 Marvel Characters Who’d Make Great Valentines

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of characters that fans want to meet, but who would make the best Valentine? Sure, the MCU’s heroes have their hands full saving the world, but who among them would make the best Valentine?

Even after a long day of taking down bad guys, these eight would show up for their Valentine’s Day date.

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is at the top of the list when it comes to Marvel characters who would make excellent Valentines.

Captain America is a romantic by nature, as he is a gentleman through and through.

On Valentine’s Day, you can bet Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) will be greeted with flowers and breakfast, as well as a dance.

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is one of the Marvel characters you’d want as your Valentine.

Take a look at the life she built in Westview for herself and Vision (Paul Bettany).

Of course, the ideal Valentine’s Day date wouldn’t entail enslaving a whole town to a fictitious reality.

Breakfast for dinner and sitcom marathons, on the other hand, are something we can get behind.

Who wouldn’t want Peter Parker as their Valentine? He’s a class act, regardless of which version of the Marvel character you’re looking at.

And, following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, most Marvel fans would welcome a date with the web-slinger.

After all, a swing around the city after dinner and a movie sounds fantastic (unless you’re afraid of heights, of course).

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) is a relatively new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she’s already established herself as one of the most popular characters.

She was already a fan favorite from Black Widow, but her appearance in Hawkeye only added to her popularity.

Her actions in the Disney(plus) series demonstrate that she’d make an A(plus) Valentine.

For starters, who wouldn’t want to come home to “some really good-smelling macaroni” for Valentine’s Day dinner? Yelena is also up for some appetizers, drinks, and butt-kicking — plus, she has a great sense of humor.

That sounds like a great time in general.

Several Eternals members would make excellent Valentines, but Gilgamesh…

