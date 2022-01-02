8 Memorable Episodes From ‘Gilmore Girls’

Gilmore Girls is still as popular as ever, more than a decade after its final episode aired.

Longtime and new fans alike continue to rewatch the hilarious and heartwarming mother-daughter story to this day.

Some episodes have become fan favorites, while others haven’t received the same adoration.

Here are eight episodes from the Gilmore Girls that stand out as some of the most memorable.

After Lorelai’s (Lauren Graham) breakup with Max Medina (Scott Cohen), Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) pack their bags for an impromptu road trip in season 2 episode 4, “The Road Trip to Harvard.”

They don’t have a plan at first, but they soon find themselves in Massachusetts, visiting Harvard University.

Gilmore Girls returns to 19th-century England a few episodes later in season 2 episode 10, “The Bracebridge Dinner.”

Because the hosts of an event at the Independence Inn are snowed in, the event is canceled, but Lorelai will not let the evening go to waste.

And, while we’re on the subject of themes, another memorable Gilmore Girls episode features a vintage-themed dance marathon set in the 1940s.

Lorelai and Rory join forces for the annual Stars Hollow 24-hour Dance-a-Thon in season 3 episode 7, “They Shoot Gilmores, Don’t They?”

Aside from the creative theme, the episode marks a watershed moment in Rory’s life: her breakup with Dean and the beginning of her romance with Jess.

One of the only times viewers get a glimpse into Lorelai’s life before Stars Hollow is in Season 3 episode 13, “Dear Richard and Emily.”

Lorelai recalls her own pregnancy while Rory visits Sherry Tinsdale (Mädchen Amick) in the hospital for GiGi’s birth.

Lorelai learns of her pregnancy, hides it, gives birth to Rory, and flees from home in this episode, which features a series of flashbacks.

“Raincoats and Recipes,” the fourth season finale of Gilmore Girls, is widely regarded as one of the best…

