8 of the Best Air Purifiers for Viruses, Allergens, and Odors on Amazon

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

Air purifiers used to be considered luxuries, but they’ve now earned a place in our homes as a necessity.

They may be a huge help in keeping you healthy and breathing easily, whether you’re dealing with allergens, odors, mold, dust and fur, or even viruses.

Even how an air purifier could help protect against COVID-19 has been investigated.

If you want to be extra safe from the coronavirus, Harvard University’s Joseph Allen, DSc, told WebMD that “a portable air cleaner, with a HEPA filter, can absolutely help reduce the risk of COVID-19 airborne transmission.” There are many factors that go into how effective one can be, such as room size or the unit itself, but Allen says that when it’s “part of a multi-layered defense strategy,” it can help.

As can be seen, a HEPA filter is essential for virus protection as well as other types of purification.

According to the New York Times, coronavirus particles are approximately 0.125 micron in size, and HEPA filters filter out nearly 100 percent of particles at 0.01 micron.

A HEPA filter can help fight allergens like pollen and pet dander, as well as pollutants like tobacco smoke, even if the room is completely virus-free.

We’ve compiled a list of air purifiers that cover a wide range of benefits and features.

And the best part is that they’re all on Amazon.

If you’re looking for fan favorites with rave reviews, this is the list for you.

Take a look at our picks below!

This GermGuardian purifier has a HEPA filter and a sleek, compact design, but it’s a force to be reckoned with when it comes to eradicating airborne viruses!

Please note that prices are accurate as of the date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change. Get the GermGuardian Air Purifier (originally (dollar)300) for only (dollar)199.99 at Amazon!

This small HEPA air purifier covers about 250 square feet and has an integrated handle, allowing you to move it from room to room as needed!

At Amazon, you can get the TruSens Small Room Air Purifier for (dollar)149!

