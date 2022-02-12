8 Romantic Moments Between Haley James and Nathan Scott on ‘One Tree Hill’ That Will Melt Your Heart

For many One Tree Hill viewers, the phrase “always and forever” conjures up images of Nathan Scott and Haley James (Scott), their favorite CW teen drama couple.

Few expected Naley’s high school marriage to last forever, but the two lovebirds proved time and time again that they were committed to their relationship.

Here are some of the most heartwarming Nathan and Haley scenes from One Tree Hill.

In One Tree Hill Season 1 Episode 8, Nathan (James Lafferty) and Haley (Bethany Joy Lenz) shared their first iconic moment.

Nathan showed up on Haley’s doorstep after their first date went wrong, telling her he wanted to change.

With her, he wanted to “be someone good enough to be seen.”

Haley jumped into his arms after he surprised her with a kiss.

Fans of One Tree Hill will undoubtedly recall this scene whenever they hear “Dare You to Move.”

Nathan and Haley’s marriage was revealed to the public after the couple had already married.

However, in the season 2 premiere of One Tree Hill, a flashback scene to their beautiful beach wedding was shown.

Naley and Haley exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony with only Haley’s parents in attendance, beginning their long journey as husband and wife.

The Drama Queens discuss Season 1 x Episode 8 (“The Search for Something More”), which includes the (hashtag)NaleyKiss! https:t.codobqH9t5unpic.twitter.com4y4QClh2dv

When Haley left for her tour with Chris Keller (Tyler Hilton), Nathan was heartbroken.

He never stopped loving her, and she never stopped loving him.

After Haley’s return to Tree Hill, the two were separated for a while while Nathan recovered.

Nathan then ran out to his car in a rainstorm in season 3 episode 13 to show Haley that he had kept newspaper clippings about her tour while she was gone.

“I was upset, but I was still proud of you, Haley.”

He said, “Every day.”

This couple’s love couldn’t be demonstrated with just a wedding.

Nathan and Haley shared a romantic moment during their cabin trip in One Tree Hill Season 3 Episode 18, where Nathan asked Haley to marry him again.

With the assistance of Lucas (Chad…), we were able to complete our mission.

