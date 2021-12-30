9 Designer Pieces From ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 That You Can Still Buy

9 Designer Pieces From ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 That You Can Still Shop

Emily in Paris, everyone’s favorite Netflix show, is back — and the fashion is better than ever. New episodes of Emily in Paris premiered on December 22, and fans have been raving about Season 2’s looks ever since.

Without giving too much away, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) has improved her fashion game this season.

The marketing executive kept her love of bright colors and quirky prints for the new season, debuting a slew of high-end labels such as Valentino sunglasses, Balmain skirts, and Prada handbags.

That isn’t to say that every Savior employee wears a high-fashion outfit.

The show’s costume designers Marylin Fitoussi and Patricia Fields have created a great mix of high-low styling this season, with affordable options from Zara and PrettyLittleThing.

Even though the show returned just over a week ago, many of the pieces worn by Collins and fellow co-stars Camille (played by Camille Razat), Mindy Chen (Ashley Park), and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) are already sold out.

Cooper’s over-the-top ensembles, on the other hand, aren’t without their detractors.

Her daring designs have been dubbed tacky, showy, cringe-worthy, and the list goes on.

Many people are unaware, however, that Field’s personal style choices were deliberate.

Cooper, after all, is a “Midwestern girl from Chicago in Paris,” so she needed to dress accordingly.

“Emily is an optimist, and she would be very excited to be an American in Paris,” she said in an interview with InStyle.

So it was only natural for her to wear an Eiffel Tower-themed blouse, carry a Mona Lisa bag, and wear a beret.”

“Her style was purposefully clichéd,” she continued, “but it was also cheerful and whimsical, allowing her to fully express her enthusiasm for being there.”

Since the film’s premiere in 2020, Lily Collins has defended ‘Emily in Paris’ against critics every time.

Stylish has rounded up nine fashion pieces and accessories that are still in style, no matter how much criticism Cooper’s outfits receive.

