9 Spider-Man Villains We’d Like to See in a Live-Action Film

We Still Want to See 9 Spider-Man Villains in Live-Action

With the upcoming release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the eighth live-action Spider-Man film, the number of major villains for the Friendly Neighborhood superhero has yet to reach some of the biggest names.

We saw major Spider-Man villains like Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, and Venom in the first three films; The Amazing Spider-Man series only featured The Lizard, Electro, and The Rhino (though it teased and set up twice as many others); and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has faced The Vulture, Mysterio, and versions of Shocker, Hydro-Man (albeit fake), and The Tinkerer.

There doesn’t appear to be any new Spider-Man villains introduced in the MCU or live-action Spider-Man franchise for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

So far, the plot of the film suggests a multiverse-centric clash, with villains from the first two franchises making their way into the MCU to fight Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx as Electro, and what appears to be Thomas Haden Church as Sandman and Rhys Ifans as Lizard are among the confirmed ne’er-do-wells who will return.

Is it really worth it to focus on the repeat offenders when there are so many Spider-Man villains?

With that in mind, there are still plenty of Spider-Man villains who would make excellent antagonists in a feature film.

Our picks for the next big-screen adventure are listed below.

The first real supervillain Spider-Man encountered in his self-titled comic book series has yet to appear on the big screen.

Chameleon’s abilities as a master criminal and master of disguise are an inherently cinematic concept that would allow the cast of any Spider-Man film to stretch their legs by allowing him to pose as them in some sequences, not to mention the potential for posing as other Marvel heroes.

The actor Numan Acar is credited as a “Dimitri,” which has led to speculation that he is The Chameleon, but this has not been proven.

Spider-Man faces a unique threat from the master game hunter and Olympic level athlete.

Despite the fact that he has no special abilities, his ability to hunt massive wild animals puts him on an equal footing with the webslinger.

His inability to outmatch Spider-Man, on the other hand, is what leads to his most well-known storyline, Kraven’s Last Hunt, so being made a fool of…

