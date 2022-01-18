9 Stores to Visit If You Want to Wear Your Bridesmaid Dresses Again

9 Stores to Visit If You Want to Wear Your Bridesmaid Dress Again

Our go-to sites have bridesmaid dress options in all sizes, colors, and styles that you’ll adore.

The selection of wedding colors is just the beginning of the many details that go into planning a wedding.

Following that, you’ll need to pick flowers, linens, and bridesmaid dresses that go with the color scheme.

There are so many places to shop, whether you’re a bride picking out dresses for your friends or a bridesmaid who gets to choose her own look.

If your bride hasn’t decided where to get the dresses yet, take it from someone who has been a bridesmaid too many times to count: simply hand her this list to point her in the right direction.

These websites are fantastic because they offer sizes that fit a wide range of body types (including maternity options) as well as a wide range of style and color options.

Rather than trying the others, start with the best.

Continue reading to learn why we love Lulus, The Dessy Group, Birdy Grey, Show Me Your MuMu, BHLDN, Nordstrom, Windsor, David’s Bridal, and ASOS.

Bridesmaid dresses from Lulus range in price from $68 to $220.

This price point is excellent, especially when compared to the overall costs of being a bridesmaid.

Lulus has a large selection of dresses to suit a wide range of dress codes and color preferences.

This green number with a high slit is one of our favorites.

Jenny Packham, Bella Bridesmaids, After Six, Alfred Sung, and their own Dessy Collection are all part of the Dessy Group.

Plus-size gowns, maternity gowns, flower girl gowns, and more are available.

This one-shoulder trumpet gown is the reason we’ve come.

It comes in a wide range of colors.

Birdy Grey’s dresses are all under (dollar)100, but you’d never guess it from their appearance.

And because all of the gowns are ready-to-ship, you won’t have to wait months for your dress to arrive.

If you’re not in the mood, you can…

