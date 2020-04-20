90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Had a Missing Lana, Lisa’s Prayers and Yolanda Still Believing

Lisa just wants one thing on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Usman.

The 52-year-old traveled to Nigeria from York, Pennsylvania to meet Usman, 30, a man she connected to and fell in love with over the internet. The two became engaged over their digital chats, so Lisa traveled to Nigeria to meet the musician who goes by the name of “Sojaboy” while on stage. Their time together was anything but smooth, Lisa continuously let her jealously over Usman’s female fans fly, but still they soldiered on. Usman brought Lisa to meet his family and get his mother’s blessing on marriage. But Usman’s mother denied giving that bless.

In the Sunday, April 19 episode, Usman and Lisa met with Umsan’s brother to ask for help in getting the blessing.

“Mom doesn’t want Usman to marry Lisa because she’s an old woman,” Usman’s brother told producers. That, coupled with her being an American and how they met, meant no blessing. Still, Lisa persisted and agreed to go to prayer services at the mosque in an effort to endear herself to Usman’s mother. Lisa had no idea what she was doing, but she tried.

So, was it enough to get mom’s blessing? Nope. “She is not your mate. She’s too old for you,” Usman’s mother told him.

Meanwhile…

Geoffrey and Varya

After Geoffrey revealed he previously spent 30 months in federal prison on drug charges, Varya told him she needed spaced. She agreed to see him again—if he told her mother and brother about his past. “I regret not telling you and I also regret my past as well. All I know is my past is in the past,” he told Varya. But will the past destroy their future, she wondered?

Varya’s mother and brother were shocked. Her mom said she does not support Varya going to America with Geoffrey. “This is exactly what I was afraid of,” her mom said.

Stephanie and Erika

In Australia, Erika and Stephanie continued fighting. After Erika returned the next morning with flowers and they discuss their previous night’s fight, Stephanie’s trust issues and the party and conflict to come. While meeting Erika’s friends, including one she previously hooked up with, Stephanie said she was nervous. The party only created more drama.

David and Lana

Fourth time’s the charm? David was still in Ukraine attempting to meet Lana. The connected on chat and she agreed to meet him at a restaurant in her hometown. So, David went and waited. “I’m so nervous, I can feel myself sweating through my shirt,” David said. Good thing he brought a change of clothes, which he promptly used, and brushed his hair and sprayed himself with cologne.

David waited two hours and Lana never showed up. “Lana means the world to me. I want to be with her the rest of my life,” he said.

After leaving the restaurant (and the manager took the champagne and flowers for herself), David decided to go to Lana’s house. Yes, he had her address from a cruise registration that they never ended up using. Off David went to try and find his beloved Lana.

Ash and Avery

Their time in Australia has…not been going well. Avery still had issues about Ash’s job as a relationship expert. She saw he had 68 text messages and no way of knowing who a client was and who was somebody she should be worried about. Ash said he’s still trying to figure out what to do to assure Avery. Accidentally saying he was single didn’t help.

“I just hope that he’s being true to me,” Avery said.

Yolanda and Williams

The most frustrating woman to ever be on 90 Day? Yolanda came clean to her daughter that she asked Williams if he was Nigerian and then received that threatening email. And, yes, Yolanda still thinks the email came from somebody who hacked Williams and not from the man she had sent all the photos and info to. “This threatening email didn’t come from Williams. This man’s tone is totally different than Williams,” Yolanda said.

She still refused to believe this man could be scamming her, much to her daughter’s frustration.

Darcey and Tom

Darcey returned home after her disastrous New York meeting with Tom. She met twin sister Stacey for lunch and gave her an update on everything. “I just don’t understand why it keeps happening,” Darcey said.

“There’s someone out there for me…I don’t give up on love,” Darcey proclaimed. There’s always season five?

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays 8 p.m. on TLC.