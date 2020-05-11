90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Shocker: David Finally Meets Lana

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Turns out fifth time’s the charm for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star David. After four failed attempts and roughly $100,000 in gifts and other expenses on the relationship, David, 60, met his 27-year-old online girlfriend, Lana. Viewers got a first look at the meeting in the Sunday, May 10 episode. More to come between the two in the Sunday, May 17 episode.

“Nothing in the past even matters,” David says in the preview for the upcoming episode.

Prior to meeting in person at the end of the episode, the two previously only communicated through a website.

Earlier this season David made plans to meet Lana in the Ukraine. But she never showed up. So, he drove to her hometown and walked around trying to run into her. When that didn’t work and he was about to give up, Lana contacted David on the website and asked if he wanted to meet her to begin their K-1 visa process. Of course he said yes and they had plans to meet at a restaurant…and she never showed up. David then went to the address Lana gave him when he was attempting to book them a cruise (that fell through, naturally). There was no Lana there—ever—according to the elderly man who answered the door. After that, David said he was done…but wanted answers. Enter a private eye in the Ukraine.

The private eye told David there were many accounts with different names attached to Lana. “That’s a lie,” he said. David was not willing to accept he may have been scammed.

In the Sunday, May 10 episode, David explained he and Lana didn’t speak for two or three weeks after she stood him up for the fourth time. But they finally spoke, Lana explained her feelings about his last attempt, which according to David, was too overwhelming for her. “She felt horrible about what happened, and she would make it up to me,” David said.

“I’m done waiting. I know in my heart that she’s not scamming me,” David said. “This will be my fifth attempt to meet Lana face-to face. I’m putting myself out there again because we have spent seven years planning our future together and I’m going to do all that I can to make that future a reality.”

So, off to the airport he went—again. David went all the way there without actually establishing a meeting time with Lana. He said he planned to purpose to her halfway through the trip should they be clicking. She told him she was busy with hockey games all weekend, that they can’t meet until Monday despite his arrival on Friday. If she flaked on meeting him, he said he was going to put his foot down and call it off.

Prior to meeting Lana, David (and a translator) met with the private investigator he hired to find her and asked if he could verify that she was really living with her sister in Kiev. The private eye reiterated his findings that Lana was on multiple sites and likely dating several men at once. That was the last straw for David and he fired him.

When Monday finally arrived and the two had a set day and time to meeting, David prepared with his black leather trench coat and “gold” (really, mustard yellow) shirt, chocolates and lotions.

“If she doesn’t show up this time, I’m not coming back. I can’t go through this again,” David said.

But she showed up.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.