’90 Day Fiancé’: Jasmine Fights Gino and Declares She Doesn’t Want Children With Him

’90 Day Fiancé’: Jasmine Attacks Gino and Declares She Doesn’t Want Children With Him

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine’s shocking temper was on full display.

Jasmine became enraged with Gino over his ex-wife, threatening to leave him and shockingly dropping a bombshell on him.

After meeting Jasmine online, Gino flew all the way from Michigan to Panama to meet her in person.

While Gino, 51, was attracted to Jasmine, 34, he was concerned about her explosive temper.

Even though Gino and his ex-wife are still on good terms, she became enraged when he was polite to waitresses and also called his ex-wife “stupid.”

On Sunday’s episode, Jasmine not only booked an expensive trip without telling Gino, despite the fact that he is currently unemployed due to the pandemic, but she also told him he needed to burn everything in his house related to his ex-wife.

She also claimed that he needed to repaint his home because she disliked the colors he and his ex-wife chose together.

Jasmine exploded after Gino pushed her back.

She told him, “I deserve to pick out the f**king goddamn colors because I have sucked your d**k more in a few days than she did in seven f**king years!”

“I’m not saying anything bad, isn’t it true?” “I’m not saying anything bad, isn’t it true?”

Jasmine became enraged when Gino told her she didn’t “have to say nasty stuff like that,” and she demanded to know why he defended his ex-wife so much, as well as whether he was still sleeping with her, which he denied.

Jasmine has been duped before and admitted to having insecurities about it.

She told him, “Just call the b**ch and stay with her,” before sobbing.

“It made me sick.”

It’s the same thing every time.

You always make me look insane! You’re always defending that goddamn b**ch, and you’re constantly comparing me to her!”

Gino said Jasmine’s reaction was “a little scary” as she walked out of the room in tears.

“It astounded me how quickly Jasmine can become enraged,” he explained.

“I’m concerned about our future because of her emotional instability, and I’m not sure where we go from here.”

Jasmine reappeared and threatened to end the relationship.

