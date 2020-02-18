90 Day Fiancé Reunion Ends With Mike and Natalie Airing Their Dirty Laundry

90 Day Fiancé season seven ended, not with a bang, but with a silent tear running down Natalie‘s cheek as she examined her relationship with Mike.

Viewers went on a journey with Mike and Natalie after he flew to Ukraine in attempts to figure out what the holdup was with her K-1 visa. While there, he met her friends and told the cameras about his atheism and belief in aliens. Then Natalie had a breakdown over wanting children and her fears that the children would be confused by her deeply religious beliefs and his, uh, alien beliefs. Their time together ended with a tense confessional interview followed by an awkward airport goodbye where Natalie couldn’t say if she loved Mike.

Now, with him back in the United States, they’re sort of at an impasse. Mike said he respects and supports Natalie’s religious beliefs. Are they together? Natalie said she couldn’t speak for him, but she’s “not out of this relationship.”

“It’s kind of on hold, but there are a lot of fears on my side and a lot of doubts,” she told reunion host Shaun Robinson and the other assembled cast members.

“I have hope,” Mike said. “It’s tough…we do have problems.”

Asked again if she loved him, Natalie took a long pause before answering. “I’m cautious. I don’t want to go through another divorce,” she said. “There was a moment where he hurt me a lot and Michael knows…I have feelings for Mike, but let’s say I love myself more.”

As for what Mike did, he explained his best friend, a woman, was getting married and he was part of her bridal party. The night before the wedding he was supposed to spend the night at his aunt’s but ended up sleeping over at his friend’s house. Her fiancé was not there. He said he slept on the couch. Natalie said the story he told wasn’t true, but Mike maintained nothing ever happened. Then why did this friend reach out to Natalie and tell her she and Mike would never wed? The reasoning behind that never really made it to air during the reunion. But the saga of Mike and Natalie isn’t over, he said he was going to fight like hell for the relationship.

Angela and Michael

Would it be a 90 Day reunion without Angela hopping off the couch and making threats? That happened when Michael’s friends joined the conversation. The group in Nigeria and Angela talked over each other a lot, but didn’t really get anywhere? We did get Angela saying, “I’m the classiest, trashiest bitch you’ve ever met.”

Michael’s visa was denied and Angela still thinks he somehow botched it up during the interview somehow. But they’re committed to making it work, somehow.

Blake and Jasmin

The 90 Day couple that never really got off the ground. Yes, they got married, but their storyline was simply Jasmin didn’t like Blake’s friends? Said friends joined the conversation and said they felt Jasmin didn’t make an effort and that she’s changing Blake. That’s it. The end.

The other couples had more of a spotlight in the Sunday, Feb. 16 episode of the reunion.

