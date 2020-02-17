90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Reunion Had Surrogate Secrets, Divorce Talk and More

90 Day Fiancé assembled the season seven couples for the annual reunion with Shaun Robinson and…it was pretty tame. Probably because Angela and Michael only had one tiny part in the reunion and it was when she told the crowd that they had sex 38 times over her two-week stay in Nigeria.

Seriously, that’s all they said. As for the rest of the couples…

Michael and Juliana

Since the wedding, Juliana and Michael’s ex-wife Sarah have become incredibly close. Juliana said she is her best friend in America and like a sister to her, which she said is important to her since her friends and family back home have cut her off.

Regarding their divorce, Michael said he felt like he couldn’t be free with Sarah and was partying and traveling excessively. But Sarah said she gave him his freedom. He maintained the only infidelity was emotional infidelity.

Michael and Sarah’s children Max and CeCe came out to tell it like it is and said all couples should learn more about the countries their fiancés are coming from and learn the language. Max shaded Anna while sitting right next to her, but then quickly apologized.

Robert and Anny

Since their wedding, Robert said it’s been a lot of ups and downs in the relationship. He said she’s making things really difficult in the relationship. Meanwhile, Anny said she’s waiting for him to come through with his promises. The couple addressed the differences over money—Anny said she was once with a rich man, so it’s not about that and Robert said he tested her with the trip to the secondhand shop—and the big fights with Bryson’s grandparents. Stephanie, the porn star granny, and Benjamin joined the reunion and continued their attacks on the relationship. They said if Anny and Robert had another baby it would take away from what Bryson has. Robert said they haven’t seen Bryson in months because of issues they have, including once when he was homeless after a fire and they didn’t open their home to the two of them.

Emily and Sasha

Sasha explained the origins of his relationship with Emily, as well as the timelines of his prior two marriage breakdowns. Emily’s sister Betsy joined and continued to butt heads with Sasha about his criticism over food choices and the perception that he’s pressuring Emily to lose weight. But Emily said it’s not pressure, “I don’t like what I see when I look in the mirror.”

Anna and Mursel

With the help of a translator, Mursel said more than he has all season. The two addressed the communication issues and said they’re still trying and learning the other’s language.

The couple touched on his controversial exit and return, and Anna said, “I feel like it’s fate,” regarding his ability to come back on the same visa.

He wants to have a baby, but she can’t carry one so it’d be via a surrogate, which is something his family wouldn’t like. He said they’d be angry, but he’d tell them eventually, and he doesn’t care what they have to say.

Mike and Natalie

Since filming stopped the two haven’t been talking much, but said they are working on things.

Tania and Syngin

The big topic of conversation for these two was Tania’s trip to Costa Rica during the 90-day visa period. She said the trip was already postponed for two years, and he understood why she needed to go now. The other hot topic, the soulmate comment, was also discussed and Tania defended her stance.

The two don’t seem to see eye-to-eye on a lot of things. Tania wants a baby, Syngin isn’t sure. Tania wants Syngin to get a job, he’s resistant and has expressed interest in a number of potential job fields and she’s reached out to people in an effort to help him explore…but he never follows through. Syngin said he worked in mines for seven years and grew depressed and suicidal, so he’s hesitant to work just to work.

Blake and Jasmin

They were also there, but said nothing.

The 90 Day Fiancé season seven reunion continues on Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. on TLC.