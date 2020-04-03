90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Limited Series Coming to TLC With Veteran Cast Members

90 Day Fiancé is coming through with some stay at home entertainment. TLC announced 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, a new limited series with self-filmed footage of cast members from across the reality series franchise.

“For the couples featured across the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, their relationships have been tested by distance, cultural and religious differences, skeptical families, language barriers and much more. Now, like the rest of the world, their lives and love are facing an unfathomable challenge of the global coronavirus pandemic,” TLC said in a press release.

The five-episode limited series begins Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. on TLC.

“Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they’ve battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they’ve never endured a challenge quite like this,” Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement. “So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we’ve asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We’re humbled and pleased they’ve opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time.”

Meet some of the cast members participating in 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined below.

