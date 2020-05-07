90 Day Fiancé Stars Robert and Anny Reveal Sex of First Child Together

It’s a girl for 90 Day Fiancé stars Robert and Anny. The couple revealed the news exclusively to E! News.

“Estoy tan feliz de saber que voy a tener una princesa! Saber como se siente ser madre es un sentimiento tan lindo. Estoy tan llena de amor por mi bebe. Todavía no has nacido y te pienso cada segundo, te amo,” Anny told E! News in a statement. The English translation follows:

“I’m so happy to know that I’ll be having a princess! Knowing how it feels to be a mother is such a beautiful sentiment. I’m so full of love for my baby. [To her baby:] You haven’t been born yet and I think of you every second, I love you.”

The two announced their pregnancy in early April. This will be the sixth child for Robert. His son Bryson lives with the couple.

Robert and Anny starred in 90 Day Fiancé season seven. The two met online and were together in person in the Dominican Republic for just eight hours before Robert popped the question to Anny. When she arrived in the United States on the K-1 visa, it was just the couple’s second time together in person.

The two went on to appear in the recap series 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and the follow-up series 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?. Catch up with Robert and Anny on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, the new series featuring stars from across the franchise taping themselves without producers and crews while social distancing.

“Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they’ve battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they’ve never endured a challenge quite like this,” Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement when 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined was announced. “So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we’ve asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We’re humbled and pleased they’ve opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC. 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.