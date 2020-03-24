90 Day Fiancé’s Ashley Martson and Jay Smith Are Back Together Again

The heart wants what it wants.

That saying could ring more true for 90 Day Fiancé stars Ashley Martson and Jay Smith.

Fans of the dynamic duo know they’ve had an on-again, off-again relationship since appearing on the hit TLC reality television show. However, a source tells E! News they’re trying to make things work this time around.

“They are back together and they are trying to make it work out,” the insider shared. “[Ashley] wasn’t happy without [Jay]. She is trying to make it work, and he is manning up about his behavior more.”

According to the source, the pair’s rekindled romance is something that happened recently. Moreover, with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the reality TV personalities plan to practice social distancing together.

“They rekindled things over the last week or so and they are planning on staying together through the quarantine,” the insider said.

Both Ashley and Jay have also put their love on display on social media. Over the weekend, the two took to Instagram and shared several videos and images of them hanging out together.

Jay even answered a few fan questions on his Instagram Stories that related to his rekindled relationship with Ashley.

“Did you guys decide to fight for your marriage,” one person asked to which he responded, “We been fighting from day uno.”

He also revealed that they’ve “been married” after a fan asked what their status was. Ashley has also changed her Instagram name to: Ashley Smith.

Fans of the pair will recall that last April, Ashley filed for divorce for a second time. The first time she filed was a few months prior, which was on Jan. 11, 2019. According to Jay’s recent post, it appears they never officially separated.

Just three months ago, Ashley told her Instagram followers that she still loved Jay in an emotional and lengthy post (which has since been deleted).

“I just want men and women to both know it’s okay to not be okay. It’s okay to cry it out. It’s okay to not be strong all the time,” she shared. “It’s okay to fail. Whats not okay is to let it destroy you… To this day I still hurt. I still love him. I just have come to terms with the fact it’s over and I’m gonna be okay.”

At the time, she said “there is no more Ashley and Jay.”

“I’m leaving this post with the final time I speak on us or our marriage,” she stated in that same Instagram post. “It’s about to be a new year and I’m ready to start a new chapter and not look back.”

It looks like the two are putting the past behind them and springing forward with their relationship.