90 Day Fiancé’s Loren and Alexei Welcome Baby Boy

It’s a boy!

90 Day Fiancé‘s Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik have welcomed their first child together, a son. The couple announced their baby boy’s arrival on social media Wednesday.

“And then there were 3!! Making his big debut… BabyBrov!’ Loren wrote to her social media followers. “- When: 4/14/2020 – Time: 4:26pm – Weight: 5lbs, 10oz – Height: 19 inches.”

“Mommy, daddy and baby are all doing great!” Loren continued. “We will be sharing his name sometime next week… so be on the lookout! During these crazy times, this is the smile we needed! Welcome BabyBrov!”

The couple first announced their pregnancy back in October.

“It’s a surreal moment in our lives. For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn! I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more!” Loren told E! News at the time.

“Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time. The first trimester wasn’t easy for me, and he was and is an amazing support system,” she continued. “We are just overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our baby this Spring!”

The fact that it happened in Israel just makes it that much more special for us,” she shared. “We have been through a lot, and we’re just so excited for this next journey together!”

Alex also added, “I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time.”

Congratulations to the couple on their new bundle of joy!