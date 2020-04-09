90 Day Fiancé’s Robert and Anny Are Expecting Their First Child Together

The 90 Day Fiancé family is growing. E! News can exclusively reveal Robert and Anny, who were featured in season seven of the hit TLC series, are expecting a baby.

“Me siento muy feliz y afortunada de compartir la llegada de mi bebe – ‘mi regalo de Dios.’ Todavía no ha nacido y es la sensación mas bonita que he sentido. Me ha llenado de alegría saber que tendré a alguien por quien luchar y dar lo mejor de mí. Te espero con mucha emoción,” Anny said in an exclusive statement to E! News.

The English translation of her statement from TLC: “I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby – ‘my gift from God.’ The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

Robert and Anny met online and spoke every day for months before Robert booked a cruise from Florida with a stopover in the Dominican Republic where they met for the first time. After eight hours together, Robert popped the question. When Anny arrived in the United States on her K-1 visa, it was only their second time being together in person.

During the seventh season of 90 Day, the two had several ups and downs, including clashes with the grandmother of Robert’s young son Bryson. Including Bryson, Robert is the father of five already. While they’re both wearing pink in the photo above, it’s not an indication of the baby’s sex.

Viewers can see the moment Robert and Anny found out they were expecting in the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? streaming this Sunday on TLC Go. The duo are also part of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and are participating in 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

“Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they’ve battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they’ve never endured a challenge quite like this,” Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement when 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined was announced. “So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we’ve asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We’re humbled and pleased they’ve opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time.”

Meet the rest of the cast below.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined premieres Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. on TLC.