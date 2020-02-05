90 Day Fiance’s Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith Announce Split

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith have called it quits.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 28, the 90 Day Fiancé star announced that she and Smith were separating. “I wanted to be the first to let you know rather than hiding it and putting on a facade for social media,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

She added, “Thank you guys for following our story, we really love each other but some things are just irreparable. We both deserve much better than we can offer at the moment.”

Before posting a more heated message to her Instagram Stories, Franco signed off the first message by writing, “Lots of love from us.”

Smith, who currently lives in South Africa, also took to social media to share his side of the story, essentially accusing Franco of being unfaithful. “Thank you for following our story but unfortunately it just didn’t work for me. I’ll be filing for divorce since in [South Africa] since she isn’t even registered in USA as married. Talk about adultery.”

Franco then went on Instagram Stories to shut the accusations down.

“When a toxic person can no longer manipulate you, they will try to manipulate the way others see you. Truer words have never been spoken. I wish nothing but good things for Ronald but I won’t waste one more second being taken for granted and being unhappy,” she wrote in a lengthy post. “I never cheated that is what I’m assuming is an attempt at trying to make me seem like the cause of the separation but I want you all to know I really don’t like putting all of this on social media but obviously I know our relationship is very public and I owe this to all of you.”

Last summer in July, the two welcomed a baby girl named Carley.

As fans recall, the two met on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way while on a trip to South Africa. Franco and Smith met, fell in love and Smith quickly proposed.

Franco concluded, “But that is all I will share for now. He can continue to lash out and say all the negative things he wants about me all I did was love him too much and try hard to make things work.”