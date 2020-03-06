A £35 post-menopausal face cream has been praised by shoppers for giving an ‘instant uplift’

A post-menopausal face cream which sells one every 90 seconds in the UK since being launched in February has received rave reviews from customers online.

PRAI’s ‘Platinum Firm & Lift Crème,’ which claims to help ‘firm, tone and hydrate mature skin,’ has become Marks and Spencer’s number one beauty product, sold out on its launch day and is the top-searched brand and product on the retailer’s website.

And with such impressive stats, it’s no surprise shoppers are going wild for the £35 product, with one branding it ‘heavenly’ and another claiming it gave them an ‘instant uplift.’

Wendy Anderson, 81, from Yorkshire, took before and after pictures to show the difference after ten days of using the cream – and her skin looks visibly smoother.

‘I was pleasantly surprised that after only 7-10 days of using the Firm & Lift Creme I could actually see a difference,’ she commented. ‘I won’t use anything else now!’

Meanwhile, Silvina Neder, also tested the product and commented: ‘I am happily surprised with the results. Before trying this line, I was a little reluctant to change my routine, as I was very happy with the products I was using.’

‘But, after using Platinum Serum and creams every day for a month, I can notice a major improvement in glow and my skin feels firmer.’

According to the product description, what makes this collection special is that it’s ‘one of the first skincare ranges on the market to specifically target post-menopausal women.’

It also claims: ‘We lose up to 30% of collagen in the first 5 years after the menopause, and this range helps to target this dramatic loss in skin structure.’

And many beauty fans across the nation who have already tried and tested the product have been quick to take to the comments section.

‘I have seen a significant improvement not only in my skin texture, but with the firmness. It has given my face a mini lift, which is what I need after going through the menopause,’ wrote one, who branded it an ‘instant uplift,’ while a second enthused:

‘Heavenly. I love this product, the cream feels lightweight but skin felt nourished and tighter and it smells beautiful. I noticed a difference in my skin after 7 days of use and it continues to improve.’

A third commented: ‘Love this cream, would not be without it, really noticed a difference,’ while a fourth added:

‘A fabulous cream. I have been using this cream for some time now and can see a big improvement in the skin, so much so that friends are asking what I’m using as my skin is glowing! Thank you Prai’

A further told how it was their ‘new favourite,’ adding: ‘I love absolutely everything about the cream, the texture, fragrance, its just amazing.’

‘With few uses my skin is more radiant, plump, hydrated, I even get compliments from everyone including my husband who never notices anything. He even commented how my skin feels and looks fresher.’