‘A Bad Bunny Collaboration Has Been Discussed,’ says Halsey.

Halsey is known for using social media to communicate with her fans, and she recently hinted on Twitter that a collaboration with Bad Bunny could be in the works.

Halsey made the announcement while chatting with fans on Twitter about her previous pregnancy cravings and Spanish-language abilities.

Halsey revealed one of her pregnancy cravings to her fans on December 6th.

Following that, the singer sent out a Spanish-language tweet.

“First and foremost…chilaquiles are mojados! not dry! and delicious. my nachos were sad… okay?” Halsey wrote on Twitter.

Following that, Halsey spoke with fans about various foods, prompting one fan to inquire about Halsey’s Spanish abilities.

According to Billboard, Halsey told the fan, “A I can’t write for s–t, but B I read and understand really well for some reason.”

“C My command of the English language has vastly improved.

I got through my last trip to Mexico without being asked if I was a native speaker D Once I tried to explain myself, they realized I wasn’t.”

According to Billboard, a fan then asked Halsey about collaborating with Bad Bunny, and Halsey responded, “honestly? It has been discussed.”

You may have seen the photo I posted on Instagram, but my favorite memory from last year was probably sitting at IMAX headquarters with my newborn while editing the IICHLIWP film.

It was as if the album’s sentiments had come to life.

This was my first “I can do it” moment.

With a little help from Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny is building on his acting debut on ‘Narcos: Mexico.’

While no further information on Halsey’s collaboration with Bad Bunny has surfaced, it would not be the singer-songwriter’s first high-profile collaboration.

Halsey has collaborated with BTS, G-Eazy, and Khalid as a musician.

Dominic Fike, Alanis Morissette, and Suga of BTS are all featured artists on Halsey’s 2020 album Manic.

In August 2021, Halsey released their fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

The album was produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is a concept album about Halsey’s pregnancy and motherhood, as well as an IMAX film with songs from the album.

‘The More I Hate Myself, the Better the Lyrics Get,’ says Halsey of their songwriting process.

