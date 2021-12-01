A Berlin Spinoff for ‘Money Heist’ Is Coming

A Berlin Spinoff of ‘Money Heist’ Is Coming

Fans have been wondering for months if there will be any Money Heist spinoffs on Netflix.

The creative team of Lex Pina, Jess Colmenar, and Koldo Serra has been chatting and perhaps teasing each other.

But a Berlin spinoff? He’s been a key character on the show since the beginning — even after his death — and has cemented his place as a fan favorite.

He now has his own show.

It’s important to remember that it’s a family tradition.

On November 1st,

Netflix and the team behind La Casa de Papel held a livestream celebration for the series on March 30.

The entire cast and crew, including co-creators Pina and Esther Martinez Lobato, were in attendance.

Team Resistance and fans from around the world came together for “Money Heist: The Legacy.”

There were tributes, a Q&A session, and special announcements during the presentation.

Pedro Alonso’s Berlin, which will premiere in 2023, is one of the most talked-about pieces of news.

Berlin will have his own show, and the possibilities are endless for him!

As the audience applauded, Alonso expressed his gratitude for the show’s support and love for his character.

“I will be eternally grateful for the love you’ve shown us,” he said.

“And this is a crucial moment because it marks the end of one thing and the start of another.”

I was speaking with Jess Colmenar, and we both agreed that we were heading into the unknown.

And we’re ready for anything that comes our way, and we’re willing to give it our all.

Thank you incredibly much!”

Berlin, a professional thief and con artist, breaks rules as if they were games.

He’s left a trail of abandoned lovers in his wake and is the father of several children.

Those two elements alone would make for compelling plots.

What happened between him and Tatiana (fans may find out in volume 2)? And has he committed robberies in other countries?

In keeping with the family theme, the writers might decide to dig deeper into his relationship with Sergio and their father.

Perhaps viewers will finally get to see how their father came up with his heist scheme.

Everyone, of course, is curious about his condition.

When he found out, who was with him? Lovers? Wives? Palermo? He mistreated so many people in Money Heist that there are bound to be more victims.

Inquisitive minds are looking for…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.