A ‘biblical-sized chicken’ in ‘Survivors’

Sometimes it seems that José Antonio Avilés’ desire to take center stage makes him lose his north and see conspiracies where there are none. To the point that he ends up feeding his few supports in the contest. The commentator has argued with everyone, only Barranco and Rocío Flores supported him and, as the rest passes from him, he had no other options but to face one of his own. And it was the tronista’s turn. Avilés accused him of approaching Rocío Jurado’s granddaughter to annoy her nieceGloria Camila. And the young man lost the papers. “Bocazas”, “paranoico” or “pirata” were some of the vituperations that ex-friends engaged in.

“Your problem is that you can’t stand yourself,” Barranco exploded before the insults of the collaborator of ‘Viva la vida’. The boy walked away from the fight crying inconsolably, claiming he wanted to leave the contest because “he’s making my life impossible”. Jorge, the civil guard involved as a model, approached to calm the ‘Women and men and vice versa’. “He is a person who does not care about the damage he can do to another in order to be above”, comforted the Benemérita. And while, Rocío Flores wanted to mediate in the matter and left scalded. “You know that he is mentally weak and you do this on purpose,” he reproached Avilés. And the journalist was not intimidated and shouted again, but his ally stood up to him. “You are not going to pound me psychologically, it seems very dirty what you have done,” she reproached hurt.

Jorge Javier Vázquez pointed out that the disputes did not end there. “It is a chicken of biblical dimensions,” the presenter joked.. And it is that Avilés is “like a monkey with a machine gun”, according to the communicator. Jorge was another of his victims. He branded the military as “false” and “sibylline,” and he replied bluntly.: “You have a wicked mind.” In the end, everyone is clear that José Antonio has gone to the contest with the mission “to do harm.” At the moment it only has the trust of Rocío and it is undermined.

And from brawls to fun (or ridicule, depending on how you look at it). The format has been in the habit of testing the general culture of its participants for years, and they almost always go wrong. In the game ‘pearls’ were heard like ‘Las Meninas’ were from Picasso. Elena, Adara’s mother, matched the Spanish painter’s name, but wrote the last name with ‘B’ and ending in ‘D’. It was stronger when he put the sternocleidomastoid as “a bone”. The offensive misspellings coexisted with amusing misunderstandings such as when Jorge called the pigeon calf ‘palomino’ or when Barranco forgot the last name of the President of the Government of Spain, calling him Pedro, simply.

Otherwise, Fani was expelled from the night, she left satisfied and happy to return with her family and finally be able to eat; and this week’s nominees are Nyno, Avilés, Yiya and Barranco.