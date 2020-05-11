A biopic by Johnny Hallyday soon shot by Olivier Marchal

EXCLUSIVE – The director of 36 Quai des Goldsmiths will have access to all of the singer’s privacy, including what he kept in his house in Marnes-la-Coquette.

Johnny Hallyday wanted to work with Olivier Marchal. Disappeared on December 5, 2017, the singer loved the movies of the former policeman. The two men had a project for a play written by the writer and director Denis Parent (Great white hunter, Robert Laffont, 2014). “He would have played his own role”, says the director of 36 Quai des Goldsmiths, to whom Universal offered to shoot a rocker biopic: “I said banco. It will be a way of paying homage to him. ”

The feature film will recount the rock star’s dazzling beginnings: “We will start from his 18 years until his death without addressing inheritance issues, explains Olivier Marchal. Johnny was an adorable, charming guy. He had ten lives, he touched me a lot. He had incredible talent. ”

Laeticia Hallyday will provide her with everything her famous husband kept in her house in Marnes-la-Coquette (Île-de-France). “We will have access to his privacy, continues Marchal. Michel Jankielewicz, his confidant (the

