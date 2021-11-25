A Blindside Divides an Ironclad Alliance in Survivor Season 41 Spoilers: Who Is Voted Out in Episode 10?

A Blindside Divides an Ironclad Alliance on ‘Survivor’ Season 41 Spoilers: Who’s Voted Out in Episode 10?

Season 41 of Survivor is nearing the end, and fans are starting to see alliances crumble and friendships fall apart.

In episode 9, Naseer and Evvie were eliminated in a double elimination.

Now, as the episode progressed, fans saw a seemingly unbreakable alliance crumble.

Here are the Survivor Season 41 spoilers for episode 10 regarding who was voted out.

[Spoiler alert: Survivor Season 41 episode 10 spoilers ahead.]

Through the middle of the game, Liana, Shan, Danny, and Deshawn appeared to have a rock-solid alliance — but that could all change with Survivor Season 41 Episode 10.

Deshawn is unsure whether he can continue to trust Shan and keep her around at the start of the episode, as she is a major threat to the game’s victory.

After speaking with Shan, it appears that he wants to stay with her — as long as her other closest ally, Ricard, returns home.

According to host Jeff Probst, the winner of the reward challenge will receive the season’s best award.

In the Survivor sanctuary, they eat pizza under the stars.

Ricard takes Shan, Heather, and Xander with him when he receives the reward.

Liana, Erika, Deshawn, and Danny are now back at camp.

Deshawn and Danny make it clear that they want to vote Ricard out at the next Tribal Council, but they don’t want Shan to know.

However, Liana’s close friendship with Shan made her feel terrible about potentially blindsiding Shan and voting Ricard out.

She broke down in tears as she told Shan the truth about what was going on behind her back.

Shan then informed Ricard that Danny, Deshawn, and Liana were planning on voting him out.

Ricard was fortunate in that he won the elimination challenge, which shielded him from the vote at Tribal Council.

Ricard lobs a bomb at the cameras just before Tribal Council.

Despite Shan coming to him first to warn him of a possible blindside against him, he wants to vote Shan out.

Danny is on the fence about voting Shan out because he prefers Erika.

However, he explains how Shan has betrayed him, implying that she will be voted out at some point and will not make it to the final three.

Two votes take place at Tribal Council in episode 10 of Survivor Season 41, according to spoilers.

In the first round of voting, Erika received two votes, Shan received three votes, and

Short entertainment news from Infosurhot.