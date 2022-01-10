‘A Brother and a Confidant’: ‘Full House’ Cast Quotes About Bob Saget Over the Years

Until the very end, a pal.

On Full House, Bob Saget’s coworkers regarded him as more than a coworker; they regarded him as family.

The actor, who died on Sunday, January 9 at the age of 65, kept in touch with his TV daughters Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen after Full House ended its original run in 1995.

“We hang out sometimes,” the comedian said of his TV family to Us Weekly in May 2013, years before the cast of Fuller House reunited for the revival.

“Whenever we have the opportunity, I get to see them.”

“We’re all in love with each other.”

During a table read for Fuller House’s final season, the Masked Singer alum sobbed as he talked about how much he enjoyed reuniting with Sweetin, 39, Bure, 45, and Andrea Barber, who played DJ Tanner’s best friend, Kimmy Gibbler.

In May of this year, he said, “I’m so proud to have been able to raise these girls and know them since they were… like my girls — like my own daughters.”

“I’d be more proud of you if I were your own father.”

“I adore you as well.”

The Olsen twins, 35, did not appear in Fuller House, but they remained close to their television father after leaving their acting careers.

Ashley proudly supported Saget on opening night of the play Hand to God on Broadway in November 15, posing for photos with him backstage.

The designer had dinner with the Philadelphia native in New York City the following month.

John Stamos and Dave Coulier, who played Danny Tanner’s brother-in-law and best friend, respectively, were also close friends of the Temple University grad.

Saget and his wife, Kelly Rizzo, went on a double date with the 58-year-old Scream Queens star and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, in January 2019.

“What can you say about someone you’ve loved for so long and want to spend the rest of your life with?” Saget joked at the time on Instagram, sharing a photo of the foursome dining together.

“But enough about @JohnStamos — We are both so fortunate to have married these wonderful, beautiful women @eattravelrock and @caitlinskybound — And we know.”

