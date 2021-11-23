A campaign of hatred against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been discovered.

An anti-Meghan Markle and anti-Prince Harry campaign has been discovered.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have repeatedly expressed their dissatisfaction with the online harassment they have faced.

Bot Sentinel, a Twitter analytics service, has now revealed the extent of the royal couple’s anti-Semitism.

Buzzfeed discovered a coordinated campaign of targeted harassment against Markle on Twitter, according to Buzzfeed.

According to the service, 83 accounts are to blame for the negative attention that Markle and Harry have received.

Before coming to its conclusion, Bot Sentinel is said to have analyzed over 114,000 tweets about Markle and Harry.

While there is plenty of negativity about the royal couple on the internet, the service discovered that 83 accounts are responsible for roughly 70% of the negative content.

They claimed that the primary (and possibly sole) purpose of these accounts is to spread negative information about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

These accounts have a combined following of 187,631.

Following the report’s findings, a Twitter spokesperson told Buzzfeed that the company is “actively investigating the information and accounts referenced in this report – we will take action on accounts that violate the Twitter Rules.” Christopher Bouzy, the CEO of Bot Sentinel, also spoke with the outlet.

The CEO stated that they have never seen a targeted hate campaign like the one directed at Markle and Harry before.

“There’s no motive,” Bouzy said, adding, “Are these people who hate her? Is it racism? Are they trying to harm [Harry and Meghan’s] credibility?”

Markle and Harry have long spoken out against the outlandish amount of online hate directed at them.

In October 2020, the Suits alum said she hadn’t been on social media in a long time “for [her]own self-preservation,” and Harry spoke with Fast Company about the same topic in January of this year.

He not only discussed when and if he and Markle would return to social media, but he also advocated for widespread reform across a number of online platforms.

The prince stated that he and his wife “will revisit social media when it feels right for us – perhaps when we see more meaningful commitments to change or reform.” He also stated that the two consulted many experts on the subject.

