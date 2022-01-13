A Cast Member of ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Reveals a Secret Marriage

Several cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Young and Pregnant returned for the new Teen Mom spinoff, Family Reunion.

During the first night of the show, one of the moms revealed that she had secretly married her partner several months before the show began.

Cheyenne Floyd (Teen Mom OG) approached Ashley Jones at a Teen Mom: Family Reunion mixer when she noticed the Young and Pregnant star didn’t have a ring on her left hand.

The OG cast member was perplexed when she learned she had recently gotten engaged to her longtime on-again boyfriend, Bariki Smith.

Ashley began by revealing that she and Bar had already been married for about six months when the show was filmed.

Ashley isn’t going to waste any of her time.

YoungAndPregnantpic.twitter.comhmD5j59bFs (hashtag)

Cheyenne Floyd of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reveals Gender of Second Child

She did say, however, that the two are currently separated because they don’t communicate properly in a confessional.

She also hopes to learn “tools” to help her and her husband’s marriage during the Family Reunion.

Cheyenne explained to me that their relationship improved during his year of house arrest.

Despite Ashley’s desire for Bar to get a job or learn a trade before marrying, she noticed a change in him and the two married anyway.

She claimed, however, that he has since become “complacent,” and that she wants him to find work.

The 24-year-old also admitted that she wants “more” from him and that if she doesn’t get it, she will divorce him.

The California natives joined the cast of Young and Pregnant in 2018, right before they gave birth to their first child together.

At the time, they were engaged and planning a September wedding.

In 2019, the two struggled to raise Holly as a family while dealing with family drama.

Ashley gets co-parenting advice from a familiar face on tonight’s @TeenMom: (hashtag)YoungAndPregnant! pic.twitter.com7m4lGuFPYD

The two broke up in May 2018 after Ashley accused Bar of getting physical with her in a now-deleted Instagram video.

They eventually reconnected, but she accused him of assaulting her physically during a January date.

Instagram Live for the year 2019.

Despite this, they appeared to stay together, with Ashley expressing her desire to “make it work” in now-deleted tweets.

The couple broke up later that year, and one of her segments on Young and Pregnant focused on the incident.

She also discussed her and Bar’s new co-parenting arrangement.

Early in the year 2020,

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.