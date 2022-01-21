A Century of Sex, Adventure, and Pandemics by Violeta and Isabel Allende (review).

A Century of Sex, Adventure, and Pandemics (review) by Violeta and Isabel Allende

Violeta, she says quickly, feels like a squandered opportunity.

Isabel Allende, now 79, has gone big for her 21st novel, telling the 100-year story of a woman whose life is bookended by global pandemics and spans several wars, one dictatorship, and many turbulent relationships.

It’s billed as “one extraordinary woman, 100 years of history, one unforgettable story,” but Violeta refutes that claim.

She decides at one point, “I’ve led a banal life.”

“I’m average.”

For the majority of her story, the reader may well agree.

Violeta lives in a distant, unnamed South American country – Allende’s own Chile seems the most likely candidate – and herself suggests that these events have no bearing on her life.

“The worst atrocities… would remain unknown to us until… movies about the horrors were released,” she writes of the Second World War, for example.

Violeta, born in 1920 to a once-affluent family, grows up in a world ravaged by the global influenza pandemic.

“Face coverings were ordered,” she writes, “because it was already understood that the illness entered the body through the breath.”

She matures, marries a sombre vet, and enters the prefab construction industry, which is as exciting as it sounds.

She becomes bored with the vet and falls in love with a pilot who gives her great orgasms but treats her badly.

They have children together, and he has affairs separately.

The book is written in the form of a letter to her grandson Camilo, who she refers to as a “delight,” a “demonic little brat,” and “an idiotic little monster” at various points throughout her memories.

Violeta is notorious for contradicting herself.

Her father commits suicide when she is a child.

She “feels nothing,” but is left out of a family gathering a few pages later “because I seemed so strongly impacted by the suicide.”

The book only comes to life in the mid-1970s, when the dictatorship’s ravages have a significant impact on Violeta’s family, and there is a sudden sense of narrative urgency, with Allende opting to show rather than tell, allowing the reader to fully engage.

