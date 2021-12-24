A Christmas Carol: How to View It

A Christmas Carol: How to Watch It

During the holiday season, A Christmas Carol is a must-see for the entire family.

But, with so many options, which ones will make the cut?

Over the years, many holiday films have been inspired by Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

The following are a few of the most well-known film adaptations of his novella:

Jim Carrey, the actor and comedian, starred in Disney’s animated version of A Christmas Carol.

He was Ebenezer Scrooge, a more serious character for whom he did motion capture and voice work.

Robert Zemeckis, the director, had the actors act out each scene in the film, giving the characters a more alive appearance than typical animation.

The film is available to rent on Apple TV ((dollar)3.99), Amazon Prime ((dollar)3.99), Youtube ((dollar)3.99), and Google Play ((dollar)3.99) or to stream on Disney(plus) with a subscription.

Over the years, The Muppet Christmas Carol has established itself as a popular adaptation.

Gonzo the Great, who plays Charles Dickens, acts as the narrator of the musical.

Michael Caine plays Ebenezer Scrooge, alongside Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy from the Muppets.

The movie is available to rent on Apple TV ((dollar)3.99), Amazon Prime ((dollar)3.99), Youtube ((dollar)3.99), and Google Play ((dollar)3.99) with a subscription or to stream on Disney(plus) with a subscription.

Scrooged is about Frank Cross, a television executive who lets his ambition drive him away from the people he cares about the most.

Frank is visited by three ghosts of Christmas after firing a staff member on Christmas Eve and ignoring his true love.

Bill Murray, an actor and comedian, plays Frank, who must learn from his mistakes and realize that he needs to be kinder to others.

Apple TV ((dollar)3.99), Amazon Prime ((dollar)1.99), Youtube ((dollar)2.99), and Google Play ((dollar)2.99) all have the movie available for rent.

For its time, this version of A Christmas Carol was very well known.

It premiered on CBS in 1984, starring George C Scott as Scrooge.

The movie can be rented on Apple TV ((dollar)3.99), Youtube ((dollar)3.99), and Google Play ((dollar)3.99) or streamed on Hulu or Amazon Prime with a subscription.

One of the first feature-length adaptations of A Christmas Carol, starring Reginald Owen, was released in 1938.

Owen portrays Scrooge in the same cynical light as Dickens’ novella.

With a subscription, you can watch the movie on Hulu or HBO Max, or rent it on Apple TV ((dollar)3.99), Amazon Prime ((dollar)3.99), Youtube ((dollar)3.99), and Google Play ((dollar)3.99).

