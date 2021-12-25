The Monkees released a Christmas song co-written by a Pulitzer Prize winner.

The Monkees released a Christmas song written with the help of a Pulitzer Prize winner.

The Monkees released a Christmas song written with the help of a Pulitzer Prize winner.

Throughout their lengthy career, The Monkees only released one Christmas album.

Several well-known musicians contributed to that album.

Micky Dolenz seemed to enjoy one of the album’s more unusual songs in particular.

On the song, a rock star and a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist collaborated.

In 2016, The Prefab Four released their album Good Times!, which coincided with The Monkees’ 50th anniversary.

Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne produced the film Good Times!

It included songs by Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie and Noel Gallagher of Oasis.

Good Times!, for example, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song debuted at number 14 on the Billboard 200 and spent four weeks there.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees discussed what it was like to have a hit album so early in the band’s career.

“It’s insane,” Dolenz said.

“The equivalent of Good Times! reaching the Top 20 would have been [Italian opera star] Enrico Caruso, who was popular in 1917 and had a Top 20 record in 1967.”

Dolenz was adamant about not releasing a sequel to the original album.

“I recall people asking about a Good Times 2,” he said, “but I wasn’t interested.”

After Rhino Records suggested it, the Monkees decided to release their only Christmas album, Christmas Party.

The Monkees’ Davy Jones sang a song that the screenwriter despised in “The Brady Bunch Movie.”

With Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon, who is best known for his novels Wonder Boys, The Yiddish Policemen’s Union, and The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay, Schlesinger wrote “House of Broken Gingerbread,” a song from Christmas Party.

The latter received the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

Chabon was one of the many celebrities who contributed to Christmas Party.

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and Andy Partridge of XTC contributed songs to Christmas Party.

In an interview with The Monkees’ YouTube channel, Dolenz discussed his feelings about “House of Broken Gingerbread.”

Dolenz said, “I loved ‘House of Broken Gingerbread.'”

“It’s about a poignant moment in a child’s life, and that was just ‘Whoa,'” says the author.

The parents are divorcing, which you wouldn’t expect to hear in a happy Christmas song.”

Why The Monkees’ Songwriters Thought They Couldn’t Make Their Songs Too Loud…

Infosurhoy has some entertainment news for you.

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/G62hl1Py9v4?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope;

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/rkOl6Kf9_g0?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy